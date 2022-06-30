Prepare for the heat and humidity tomorrow! Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures touch the upper 80’s and lower 90’s while dewpoints are uncomfortable in the mid 60’s at time!

With a passing cold front Saturday, the heat remains short lived…

Other than a few morning showers we’re breaking out the sunshine Saturday with falling dewpoints into the 50’s by afternoon, and temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Sunday is going to be stunning! Mostly sunny skies! Temperatures in the upper 70’s and dewpoints comfy in the 50’s.

Other than a few fair weather clouds the 4th of July also looks beautiful with temperatures touching the upper 70’s and lower 80’s

Have a great Thursday! Almost to the holiday weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley