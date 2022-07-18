It has been a very soggy Monday! And stepping outside… YUCK dewpoints are sticky in the 60’s and lower 70’s!

We’ll continue to find showers riddling the radar overnight, as a cold front passes through (Don’t let the “cold” confuse you… there isn’t much cooler weather to be found in the week ahead)

As we move towards daybreak the heavier downpours come to an end, and eventually we do find a few breaks of blue skies here and there. That is until a cold front comes barreling in from the north and west bubbling up a few additional showers and storms in areas highlighted in dark green. It’s a hot and humid day with temperatures nearing the 90’s and dewpoints sticky in the upper 60’s, this first of a couple days in a row near or above the 90 degree mark.

We are cranking up that heat and humidity even further for Wednesday, the hottest day of the week! Heat index values may reach the mid to upper 90’s which would likely prompt the NWS to issue a heat advisory.

Another cold front Thursday brings around of strong to potentially severe storms, with temperatures still in the upper 80 nearing 90’s (Dewpoints still gross)

We finally find a bit of relief from the humidity Friday, but were still expecting actual temperatures to reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s

There is a high chance we find a heat wave at some point during this 4 day stretch! Stay cool, stay hydrated, look before you lock and check on your neighbors!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley