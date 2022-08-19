We have another weather pattern change to discuss heading into the weekend and it’s one that summer weather fans will be rejoicing about. Our area of low pressure that impacted New England the last two days has now exited and high pressure to our south is in the process of overtaking the forecast. We’re in the 50s/60s this morning alongside partly sunny skies and patches of fog.

The afternoon will offer up highs in the middle to upper 80s, partly to mostly sunny skies, and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or downpour across the southern Adirondacks and central/southern Greens. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to have the umbrella on standby for the mid to late afternoon.

As for the weekend, Saturday will feature highs near 90 degrees alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Many of us will remain dry to kick off the weekend with the exception of the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. That’s where there will be a stray shower possible. Sunday, a cold front will approach from the west but likely won’t push in with downpours and storms until late Sunday night into Monday. Highs will manage the middle to upper 80s alongside partly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Lastly, we’ll be keeping a close eye on those rain chances moving forward as our drought has expanded and has become worse especially across southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Many communities in drought right now have running rainfall deficits of about two to as much as six inches.