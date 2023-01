It’s a bit of a messy start to Wednesday with an icy glaze covering untreated surfaces, watch out for a few slick spot during your morning commute. By afternoon temperatures are rising into the mid to upper 30’s and we wrap up any leftover valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. We start off Thursday on a dry note, before another batch of snow rolls into the region during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley