A quiet evening in-store for your Saturday after another mild day across the region: Burlington making it to 41F! It looks as though one more semi-mild day awaits us for Sunday, but with the trade of some snow for many of us. As we enter the start of the workweek, cold air trickles in with a few installments: one Sunday night into Monday AM…and another Monday afternoon/evening. This will set up for Tuesday and Wednesday to struggle out of the low-20’s before a true “Arctic Blast” awaits us for Friday into the weekend. This will likely be the coldest air of the season so far…

Before that, however, we have a snow event for Sunday which will break out across the ADK’s prior to daybreak. It is likely areas north and west will yield the highest accumulations (perhaps 3″-5″ for parts of the north country in NY) with the jackpot most likely over the St. Lawrence Valley. Here we could see some isolated amounts in excess of 6″. Unfortunately, the video post does not include snowfall maps (sorry, folks) so let’s get to that first. This will be what falls between Sunday morning and noontime Monday (the steadiest accumulating snow should wind down in the evening of Sunday)…

As the snow wraps up Sunday evening, there may be one “last gasp” of consolidated/steady snow showers as the main cold front pushes through Sunday evening between 9pm and midnight. Be vigilant that visibilities could briefly be reduced if you’re out and about during this time period…

Behind the front, our first chunk of cold air gives us a sample of things yet-to-come for late week. Highs on Monday will feel noticeably colder (especially compared to where we have been) where some areas linger in the upper-teens. Burlington looks to make it into the low-to-mid 20’s…

On Monday afternoon, we all run the risk of some light snow/snow showers as a weak disturbance ripples along the remnant frontal boundary to our south. Additionally, a frontal boundary over southern Ontario will try to force out a few flakes as it works it’s way across the region during the evening commute. At best, the higher elevations could pick up some light accumulations, but anything in the valley regions should be on the order of a dusting to 1/2″ if a good snow band sets up. It is worth mentioning, however, that Southern Vermont (esp. in the mountains) could squeeze out a few inches with perhaps a few embedded moderate snow bands later Monday evening…

Beyond Monday, we dig in for a big helping of “cold” as Canadian high pressure sets up for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will keep an eye to a system well south of the region for Thursday, with maybe some light snow showers for us as an Arctic front sinks south. Behind it…bitterly cold weather: the likes of which we have not seen this season thus far. Models are coming into good agreement that Saturday morning could easily be in the -15 to -10F range for the valleys. Many colder spots easily -20F. That will likely be the big weather headline as we move through the week ahead.

