We’re kicking off the Monday with some lake effect bands of snow wiggling through the Adirondacks. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 20’s with wind chills lingering in the teens.

A few more flakes reach the region Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 20’s nearing the lower 30’s with another burst of light snow traversing through the region overnight and through Wednesday. Overall accumulations remain less than an inch for the Champlain Valley with 2-4″ for the high elevations.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley