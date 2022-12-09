We are sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. For Sunday a low pressure system passing just south of our region is expect to bring some light snow showers to the area during the afternoon and evening. In northern zones accumulations remain limited to a light dusting, but in southern zones, closer to the center of the storm, a dusting to 2 inches could be found especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures Sunday reach the low to mid 30’s and the snow chances come to an end after midnight, allowing road condition to improve in time for the Monday morning commute. Skies are clearing Monday as temperatures reach the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley