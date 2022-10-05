This morning, our area of low pressure that was formerly Ian is finally beginning to budge. It will sail out to sea later this afternoon allowing for gradually clearing skies and drier weather through Thursday.

There are a few showers on the loose this morning across the southern Champlain Valley and into southern Vermont. Those showers will wane by the end of the morning with more sunshine expected later this afternoon. It will be a great day for a leaf-peeping ride through the back country roads.

Our afternoon will offer up gradually clearing skies, light north-northwest winds, and drier weather. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s; an above average temperature day as we typically level off through the mid 60s this time of year.

We’ll start our Thursday with lots of sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. However, by the end of the day through the overnight we’ll notice more clouds building in ahead of a new disturbance for Friday. Showers will be likely become scattered about as we wrap up the work week on a wet note.