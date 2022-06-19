The end of our weekend will remain fairly blustery with brisk north winds circulating around a departing low in the Canadian Maritimes. As the low departs, quieter weather will get set to move in for our Marvelous Monday ahead.

This evening through daybreak Monday will feature mostly clear skies, temperatures tumbling into the 40s/50s, and settling north winds. North breezes will gust upwards of 20-30 mph this evening, but they will begin to settle after midnight to around 5-15 mph.

Monday will offer up mostly sunny skies, highs in the middle to upper 70s, and much lighter northerly breezes of 5-10 mph. That combination of weather ingredients will make for a near perfect start to the work week. It will be a great day to enjoy some fresh air and outdoor time. Overnight, lows will dip into the 50s as a few clouds build in after midnight along with light south winds.

Tuesday through Wednesday will feature a warm front nosing in. It will allow for isolated showers in the North Country Tuesday with a bit more widely scattered activity for midweek. Make sure to have the umbrella near by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend looks drier and warmer.