It a mostly clear night and temperatures are falling back fast into the teens and twenties by early Tuesday morning!

Were partly to mostly clear early Tuesday but skies become grayer as we head through the afternoon and into the evening. It’s still chilly with high temperatures struggling to reach the 40 degree mark in the Champlain Valley, and staying in the mid 30’s in the NEK and Adirondacks.

Here comes Wednesday! Prepare for the first messy commute of the season, even though this isn’t a blockbuster event (see snow totals below) folks don’t hasve there winter driving legs yet, so here is your yearly reminder to take it easy, take it slow, pack your patience and leave enough room between you and the car ahead of you to stop in slippery conditions!

Here is the timeline:

We start as all snow, for Southern Vermont the flakes begin to fly between 2-3 AM, in the Champlain Valley things around ramping up between 5-6 AM. Not great timing, right.

Everyone starts this storm with snowflakes flying, but with warm air nosing into the mid levels of the atmosphere, most with the exception of the mountain peaks above 2500 ft flip to a period of sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon…. evening plain rain in the valleys of Southern Vermont.

Stay safe out there!