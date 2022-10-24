We’re holding on to a few spot sprinkles or showers through the first part of Tuesday, with a lot of cloud cover overhead as well.

But as the afternoon rolls around, we’ll find some drier air working in, meaning the sunshine is breaking out. Ending off the day on a nice note, especially as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We find the opposite forecast for Wednesday as we start off the day with a few breaks of sunshine but end with the shower chances returning… temperatures still in the lower 70’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley