High pressure continues to pull away to our south and behind it is a new system for late tonight into tomorrow. Nevertheless, we have one last great day of weather to squeeze out for our 4th of July plans. This morning, temperatures are hovering in the 50s to low 60s alongside mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds. Any morning, Independence Day parades will be highlighted with some wonderful weather.

The afternoon cookouts and BBQs look just as nice with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 70s, and light southwest to northwest breezes of 5-10 mph. It will remain dry across the Empire, Green Mountain, and Granite States the entire afternoon so there’s no need to have the rain gear on standby.

Tuesday is the day the rain gear will be needed as a warm front nudges north through New England with scattered showers becoming likely right off the bat. Showers and a few heavier downpours will continue as the main area of low pressure pushes by. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s all as we expect anywhere between a 0.25″ to 1″+ of rain leading into midweek.