We have a monkey-in-the-middle kind of forecast today as an area of low pressure departs to the east with an approaching cold front from the west. We will be able to squeeze out one more nice, mild day today before turning wet, windy, and cooler for Friday.

Temperatures aren’t as cold to start the day as they have been in previous mornings. Many of us are waking up to readings in the 40s/50s alongside clearing skies and drier weather. There are even some hints of fog in the forecast across southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Our afternoon will offer up more partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures will top out about 10 degrees above average for this time of year with the help of a light southerly breeze. However, increasing clouds around sunset will give way to scattered showers after midnight.

The late night, wet weather regime will continue into Friday with isolated showers and nuisance-like sprinkles adding up between 1/10″ to 1/4″. Temperatures will land in the low 60s very early on followed by a gradual drop into the 50s by the end of the day. South to northwest winds will average 10-20 mph.

Our readings will remain in the 50s this weekend with a brisk northwest wind and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breaks of sunshine and slots of drier weather will make for a good leaf peeping day Saturday. However, a new cold front arrives for Sunday with added clouds and a stray sprinkle or mountain snowflake.