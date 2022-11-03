A large area of high pressure descending south out of Canada will help to bring back sunshine, warmth, and dry weather to our forecast today.

First, we have a very cold morning underway with temperatures in the 20s/30s alongside patchy fog and light southerly breezes. The fog will not be with us long before we break out into total sunshine by the mid to late morning.

Temperatures will nose their way through the middle to upper 60s this afternoon with a few lucky locations reaching that 70 degree mark. Sunshine and mild south breezes of 5-10 mph will accompany our above average temperature day.

Friday, high pressure floats a bit farther off shore allowing for more warmth to get sent our way via those south winds. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine on the way; it will be feeling like September to wrap up the work week.

A quick preview of the weekend shows near record warmth for Saturday with partly sunny skies becoming likely. Sunday, a cold front moves through with scattered showers, gusty winds, and continued warm temperatures in the low 70s.