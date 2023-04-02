Winter’s rebound looks to be fairly short-lived as milder temperatures return to the region for Monday afternoon. Accompanying these more spring-like temperatures will be a band of showers for late afternoon as a weak cold front works across the region. By Tuesday, this front will stall to the south and, perhaps, will introduce another chance of showers for southern portions of the region.

Temperatures tonight will likely reach their lowest values just after midnight as winds go close to calm and skies remain mostly clear. A weak southerly flow will develop overnight and stabilize temperatures–if not raise them a few degrees. By 7AM, most locations in the Champlain Valley will be back close to 30 degrees…

By mid-morning the aforementioned southerly flow will strengthen and raise temperatures back into the mid and upper-50’s for the Champlain Valley. Winds will be sustained between 20 and 30 mph for a time between 10am and 4pm with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph in some locations. Be vigilant if you drive a high-profile vehicle or have any loose items floating around the yard…

Most of the afternoon should remain dry with the exception of some areas in the ADK’s as a weak cold front approaches from the north and west. This front is “running out of gas” as it works east–so the leading band of showers may be fairly weak around 3-4pm. That being said, model guidance has started to hint at a steadier band of rain developing across the region between 6-9pm…

Behind this front, temperatures won’t be all that much colder than the weather ahead of it (highs still around 50 degrees). If anything, this boundary has the potential to start migrating back northward as a warm front by Tuesday afternoon. Plan for the *possibility of a few scattered showers on Tuesday–especially south of Rutland–as model guidance has been wavering on exactly how long Monday evening’s front stays “stationary” to the south. There has also been a northward trend (more towards BTV) in the band of showers which look to develop along this front…

Outside of Monday and Tuesday’s rain showers, a more widespread rain event awaits on Wednesday into Thursday as a system currently in the Pacific NW works it’s way to the Northern Great Plains and W. Ontario–tapping a decent amount of Gulf moisture as it migrates northeast. With the main low pressure well to our west, it looks as though a strong SE flow could take hold–keeping us in some chillier maritime air with intermittent light rain–even as the system’s warm front is well removed to the north. It currently appears as though it won’t be until Thursday where we could briefly get a S/SW flow to pop temperatures into the 60’s for a time (likely with M. cloudy skies)…

By Thursday night chillier and drier weather will move in from the W/NW and bring temperatures back below seasonal norms once again for Friday (mid-40’s) with continued windy conditions. Temperatures look to moderate by Sat & Sun with a return to the upper-50’s possible by next Sunday. Things appear to be dry for Fri/Sat/Sun with the most sunshine likely for next Saturday with strong high pressure overhead.

Our rollercoaster ride of temperatures has officially begun. Welcome to Spring 2023! 🙂

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer