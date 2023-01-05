Another relatively active evening of weather across parts of the Champlain Valley as an upper-level disturbance brings the risk of snow showers–potentially with some accumulations in Southern Vermont as a low pressure tracks to our South.

This evening has proved to be another somewhat challenging forecast as temperatures are marginal for either A) plain rain or (B) freezing rain. Good news is, this disturbance is relatively short-lived as the upper-level disturbance exits the region during the overnight hours. At best we figure less than 0.05″ of ice accumulations in the colder regions with most other areas picking up less than 0.25″ of rain (potentially a bit more in heavier bands currently over Addison County, VT)…

Into the daylight hours tomorrow, there is the expectation of weak surface low to grab a bit of energy from the coast and spin some moisture back our way…especially for regions south of Windsor County and into Southern New Hampshire. There is the potential for a dusting to as much as 3″ possible in these locations–everything dependent on temperatures and exactly how warm surface temperatures are. The ability for snow to stick on grassy surfaces may also be impeded a bit, especially if temperatures are a hair above 32 degrees…

Looking beyond tomorrow, our pattern looks to quiet down a bit through the weekend in the wake of a passing cold front Saturday afternoon. We will keep our eyes to a system passing south of the region Sunday night into Monday, however at the moment a strong high pressure to our north looks to deflect any precipitation well south….

An additional consequence of this high pressure overhead will be seasonal temperatures returning to the region (FINALLY!…sighs the ski resorts). Temperatures look chilliest on Sunday before a brief rebound to the mid-30’s midweek. Overnight low’s generally in the teens and 20’s after tomorrow night.