An area of low pressure will navigate through the North Country and Upper Valley with scattered downpours and isolated strong to severe storms. However, the active weather clears just in time for our beautiful weekend ahead.

This morning, scattered showers, downpours, and even a few rumbles of thunder are continuing to move east through northern New York and southern Vermont. Temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside manageable levels of humidity. As more moisture gathers this afternoon you may notice an uptick in mugginess.

Our afternoon, more widely scattered downpours and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are likely. Damaging straight line wind gusts, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail are possible with any one storm so please remain weather aware. Contributing more instability and fuel to those storms will be our seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

The first line of stronger storms will move through around lunch time with a secondary wave of downpours and thunderstorms sailing through during the evening commute home. However, it looks like mostly cloudy skies and drier weather will return by sunset and thereafter.

Once our low pressure system clears, the weekend forecast will shape up beautifully with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. Saturday’s highs will manage the middle to upper 70s and Sunday’s readings will boost into the middle to upper 80s. Enjoy!