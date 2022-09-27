We are still in drought across much of Vermont and the Granite State so the showers on the way for today and tomorrow will be helpful. Nevertheless, the recent dreary stretch of weather will come to an end by Thursday with sunshine set to return late this week.

This morning, a curvy line of showers and downpours continues to move into the North Country. Northern New York will be the first to get wet followed by Vermont, then New Hampshire. With that being said, have that umbrella on standby again today. Along with the showers in northern New York, we are waking up to temperatures in the 40s/50s.

Our afternoon will offer up temperatures in the middle to upper 60s alongside increasing clouds and scattered showers. There may also be an isolated thunderstorm to account for by the end of the day. South-southwest winds will gust upwards of 20 mph.

Cloudier skies arrive for Wednesday with patchy drizzle and a few additional showers. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/2″, but higher totals are possible within heavier downpours/stronger storms. Highs will manage the upper 50s to low 60s for midweek.