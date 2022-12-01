Finally, a sunny forecast Friday! Skies are partly to mostly sunny with a few passing fair weather clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Clouds are rolling in overnight with most folks waking up Saturday to showers and embedded heavier downpours. It’s warm and breezy with temperatures reaching the 50’s under a southerly breezy at 10-20 mph. We find a few light snow showers as we move into Saturday afternoon and evening, with drier weather for Sunday.