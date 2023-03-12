After a seasonably pleasant Sunday afternoon, parts of the region will start to gear up for the potential of a high-impact Nor’easter as we work into Monday. For Southern VT and parts of the ADK’s this storm looks to deliver at least a foot of snow whereas other regions (e.g. CPV) may see little more than a couple of inches. Behind this system, gusty winds on Wednesday could bring scattered power outages to areas where heavy wet snow has accumulated. A “breather” should await everyone on Thu into Friday as quieter and milder weather works into the region.

Discussion:

Overnight low’s into Monday morning should trend much milder than this morning with temperatures in the mid-20’s to around 30. It is likely that the chilliest temperatures may happen before midnight in the CPV as clouds continue to thicken ahead of a weak low pressure moving into the region on Monday…

For Monday, *most* of the day remains dry in the Champlain Valley–however folks in the ADK’s may begin to see a few scattered snow showers in the late morning hours. By afternoon, intermittent light snow could create some slick roads. Temperatures will perhaps be a hair above freezing so this may prevent accumulations on pavement as a bit of insolation is absorbed from a stronger March sun. This will be a sort of “prelude” to the larger Nor’easter slated to form by Monday night. After 8 or 9pm it is possible for even the CPV to see a few rain showers scattered about. Temperatures should approach 40 in most locations once again…

Monday night will bring the first flakes to many parts of the region as a low pressure tracks from the DelMaVa peninsula along the NJ coast. Southern VT & the ADK’s will likely starting seeing moderate snow by around midnight with the potential of 1+” per hour snowfall rates through the overnight hours…

For the central and southern CPV, a northeasterly wind will likely create strong shadowing even with a saturated system such as this. The exact track will play a substantial role as it pertains to snowfall in this region seeing as this “drying” component will start to abate once winds become more northerly. Some model guidance is still hinting at dry air eroding away the northern edge of this system as it treks north–which could leave Burlington and the NEK with little to no snow through Tuesday AM. By Tuesday afternoon, it looks likely that wind direction pivots and as the storm hooks around Cape Cod it should guarantee at least some light snow over most of the region (very heavy snow for Rutland/Windsor counties and south)…

As the system deepens, moisture will continue to be wrapped around it’s northern fringe which could lead to BTV’s most appreciable snow accumulation late Tuesday evening. By Wednesday AM, the region will be left with snow showers and perhaps some enhanced upslope accumulations with a NNW flow in place. Winds on Wednesday will likely be sustained 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph. In areas where several inches of snow has fallen, this will present the issue of potential power outages–so please plan accordingly if residing in a more rural area (generators, batteries, flashlights, etc.).

Current data continues to suggest most accumulations greater than 6 inches will be reserved to the S. & Central ADK’s as well as from the 1-89 corridor south (VT)–with the exception of the CPV…

Stay tuned for the latest updates throughout the day Monday as it pertains to the most up-to-date snowfall maps.

Beyond Wednesday, a quiet couple of days with seasonable temperatures should await the region on Thursday and Friday (Highs: low-to-mid 40’s) ahead of another system for Saturday. This initially looks to be a milder (rain) system, but there is the potential for some regions to end as snow. By next Sunday, temperatures look to trend colder with highs only in the mid-30’s.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer