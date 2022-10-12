Our pleasant stretch of weather will likely end late tonight as a warm front arrives first followed by a robust cold front. Heavy rain and strong winds are likely Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with much drier weather arriving by Saturday.

Temperatures are very mild this morning with readings in the 40s/50s alongside partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. South winds are averaging 5-15 mph. Our afternoon will offer up highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, increasing clouds, and breezy south winds of 10-20 mph. Gusts could achieve up to 25-30 mph by the end of the day.

Thursday will be the most active day of weather as a warm front arrives for the morning with a few isolated showers. Very heavy rain and possibly damaging wind gusts will move in thereafter for the afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong winds will impact northern NY through the early afternoon with that line of active weather pushing into the Champlain Valley late Thursday night into Friday morning. It won’t be until early Friday morning through the commute to school/work that the heaviest rain and strongest of winds arrives in the NEK, Upper Valley, and northern NH.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-3″ with wind gusts up to 45+ mph. Poor drainage may lead to urban street flooding and the strong winds could blow away Halloween decorations.