An area of low pressure continues to swirl across the Great Lakes. It will help to send a mix of sun and clouds our way along with the slight chance for a few lake effect showers across the North Country.

It’s a cold and frosty start to the day with temperatures in the 30s/40s alongside partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Light winds, clearing skies, and drier weather have also meant wind chill values in the mid 20s at times in southern Vermont; bundle up with the winter jacket before heading off to school/work.

Our afternoon will offer up more clouds and that slight chance for a late day lake effect shower in the North Country. Once you get over to the Champlain Valley and points east, the forecast is in much better shape with sunnier, drier skies. Highs will achieve the low 50s in northern New York and middle to upper 50s elsewhere.

Thursday, a trough of low pressure will swing north with increased cloudiness and, again, a slight chance for a lake effect shower especially across the North Country. There may even be a wet snowflake or sleet pellet mixed in for the higher terrain of the North Country. Highs will only manage the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow afternoon.