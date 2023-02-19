Our weather pattern looks to become a bit more “spicy” as we turn the corner into the start of a new workweek. This after a relatively calm and mild weekend. Good news is, there is one more quiet night with just breezy conditions to contend with–and that will be tonight. Temperatures overnight will be more typical of early-to-mid April with lows in the mid and upper 30’s across most of the region…

Our region this week will be impacted by at least three weather systems already on the map. One for Monday late AM/early afternoon (#1), another for Tuesday late AM/early PM (#2) and a much larger system for Thursday (#3) which is now largely an upper level feature off the coast of S. California!

For President’s Day, a few scattered rain and snow showers will work there way into the ADK’s by around 9/10AM and continue to trek eastward in advance of a cold front. The Champlain Valley will likely see this precipitation just before noontime in the form of rain (any snow mixing would likely be limited to higher elevations in the ADK’s & Northeast Kingdom with little to no accumulation). A few of these rain showers have the potential to be heavier due to decent low-level buoyancy and deep moisture through the mid-levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures will likely occur just before the frontal passage in the CPV (around noontime) with most locations once again in the low and mid-40’s (some locations south & east touching 50F or better)…

Skies should go partly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning as much cooler and drier air filters in from the north. Winds should also subside a bit by midnight.

Tuesday will be a repeat performance in timing, however temperatures will hover in the mid-30’s as precipitation works in from the west. As temperatures wet bulb, it looks as though most areas (even the valleys) will get in on a light nuisance-type snowfall for Tuesday late morning into the afternoon hours. The steadiest snow will likely occur between 11AM and 2PM for the CPV with accumulations generally around 1″-3″. Higher elevations look to squeeze out 2″-5″ as this system wraps up between 4PM and 6PM. The good news is the timing: likely straddling both the morning and evening commutes…

Stay tuned for the latest snowfall total updates through the day on Monday as we fine tune accumulations…

Beyond Tuesday, Wednesday looks to be our dry day of the week before a much larger and colder system impacts the region for Wednesday overnight into Thursday. Long range model guidance has now come into better agreement for a snow system for areas Middlebury-north–whereas there is still some uncertainty about the extent of sleet mixing in for Southern VT/NH. It is safe to say there will be a high impact winter storm impacting both the AM & PM commutes for Thursday with the likelihood for some sloppy roads Friday AM as well. The likelihood of 6+ inches of snow looks much greater now vs. 24 hours ago–so stay tuned for specifics!

Behind our winter storm, colder air will filter in for Friday and Saturday with much of the region staying in the teens and low-20’s (Friday being the colder day). Saturday morning will feature below-zero temperatures for most if not all of the region before temperatures moderate by Sunday.

Happy President’s Day!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer