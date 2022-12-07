Watch out for some patchy freezing drizzle as you’re traveling in the higher elevations zones tomorrow morning, it could lead to a few slick spots on the roads. Otherwise, we’re drying out Thursday and SLOWWWWWWLLLY clearing out the clouds… for some we break out into some sunshine as we head towards sunset. Afternoon temperatures touch the mid 30’s. Mostly sunny skies coming our way Friday with a brisk northerly wind leaving temperatures in the lower 30’s feeling at times more like the mid to upper 20’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley