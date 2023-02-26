Diminishing snow showers this evening will set the stage for a quiet and seasonably chilly day of weather on Monday. This respite will be brief, however, as a parade of systems looks to impact the region through the end of the week.

For tonight, snow showers look to linger until around the midnight hour before high pressure ushers in chillier and drier air through the early morning hours. Skies should remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the teens regionwide…

For Monday, cloud cover looks to hold the upper hand for most locations throughout the afternoon with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine in the central/southern ADK’s and parts of the Champlain Valley. High temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees below average with most locations reaching the mid-to-upper 20’s (normal high: 35F)…

High clouds will start to stream in by the time Monday evening rolls around in advance of our first of what-could-be three systems we deal with this week! For Southern VT, light snowfall could begin shortly after midnight whereas most of the Champlain Valley and North Country will avoid light snow until around the morning commute. This storm looks to have a large “shadowing” element to it (due to the terrain) so most valley locations will likely avoid accumulations exceeding 2 inches. In fact, most of the snowfall in the CPV could resemble flurry activity for a portion of the day as easterly flow & downsloping evaporates a good deal of moisture. Eastern slopes of the Green and southern extremes of both NH and VT could accumulate anywhere from 3 to 6 inches as a secondary coastal low forms Tuesday AM and quickly hauls off to the east…

Any remaining light snowfall will draw to a close between 9pm and midnight Tuesday evening leaving in it’s wake anywhere from 1″ to 6″ depending on your location. General 1-3″ in the valleys and 2-5″ for the higher terrain. Temperatures will be seasonably mild on Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid-30’s by the early evening hours…

Beyond Tuesday two more systems loom down the pike for Wednesday night into Thursday and, perhaps, Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Wednesday night brings the potential of some light snow (or snow mixed with rain) eventually transitioning to some light rain (Thursday AM)–and then back to some snow showers for Thursday afternoon. This storm will track from the Ohio Valley region Wed night with milder air not too far to our south–so the timing and track of this system will be important to stay up-to-date with.

Friday’s system looks to be the most potent of the week and could deliver a healthy snowfall to parts of the region. Still very early in the game to disclose any details. That being said, our long-range computer models have come into better agreement over the past 24 hours for some form of a major precipitation event –so we will be carefully monitoring this over the next 48 to 72 hours! Stay tuned.

Cheers to a great week ahead!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer