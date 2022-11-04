High pressure continues to dominate the forecast with above average temperatures, southerly breezes, and dry weather. However, our dry streak will come to an end on Sunday as a few showers return to the forecast.

We’re off to a mostly clear, breezy, and mild morning of weather with temperatures in the 50s. That’s a solid 15 to 25 degrees warmer than yesterday morning, so you may not even want to bundle up before heading out the door today. Nevertheless, you will want to keep those shades available.

Our afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, blustery south winds of 10 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

As for the weekend forecast, record warmth is likely for Saturday with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will achieve the lower to middle 70s; shattering records dating back to the 1930s for some.

Despite clouds increasing late Saturday evening through the overnight it should stay dry to kick off the weekend. Sunday will remain warm, but it turns unsettled and cloudy as a cold front passes by with just a few showers to wrap up the weekend.