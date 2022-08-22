We are monitoring a decaying area of low pressure that will likely be with us until midweek. During that time we’re expecting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This morning, a few showers are floating about as temperatures reside in the 60s to low 70s. Be mindful of the wet roadways and patchy fog as you head into work.

The afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and muggy conditions. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s alongside dew point temperatures in the 60s. Dress in that lighter, more comfortable wardrobe today and don’t forget the umbrella.

Tuesday, the center of circulation of that low pressure system will push through the North Country and Upper Valley with widely scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Highs will manage the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with continued high humidity. Gusty downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with those storms tomorrow.

The rainfall totals by midweek will likely average a healthy 0.5″ to 1″+. It will be a beneficial couple bouts of rain for our ongoing drought.