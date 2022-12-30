For the final week day of 2022 were dealing with a lot of clouds and low hanging fog. Temperatures start the day in the 30’s and 40’s… we near the 50’s by afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Shower move in for areas north and west of Burlington overnight and through early new years eve… before overspreading the region as we ring in 2023. remaining mostly light, showers are expected to bring the region a 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain before wrapping up Sunday morning!

Happy New Year!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley