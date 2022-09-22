A cold front continues to trudge through the North Country and Upper Valley with heavy rain and thunderstorms. It’s making for an active and treacherous morning commute. Behind the front comes gradually cooling temperatures this afternoon with much colder air filtering in for Friday.

This morning, widely scattered showers/downpours and thunderstorms are likely as the main cold front arrives. That cold front will continue to comb east with cooler air looming behind it. As a result, temperatures will be warmest this morning with many of us not just soggy to start the day, but mild too with temperatures in the 60s.

Our afternoon will consist of temperatures toppling into the 50s to low 60s alongside mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, isolated showers, and brisk northwest winds of 10-20 mph. Rain will begin to shut off late in the day eventually leading us into a drier overnight, but not before adding up 1/4″ to 1″+ of rain with the heaviest amounts falling in southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around along with a stray shower all as Hurricane Fiona runs parallel to the east coast. Fiona will slam into the Canadian Maritimes as a powerful category 1 or 2 storm with fierce winds and heavy rain. Meanwhile, our clouds will clear late in the day with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind chill values will likely land in the 40s for everyone at some point during the day. Brrr!