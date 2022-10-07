A cold front is arriving today with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and breezy southwest to northwest winds. We have a big cool down in store for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Temperatures are in the 50s/60s this morning as scattered showers, downpours, and rumbles of thunder continue to trek eastward. It would be wise to dress in the cozy rain jacket before leaving the house. Our significant cooldown heading into the weekend all begins later this afternoon; forward thinking about the forecast will go a long way today.

Readings will peak into lower to middle 60s for the late morning/early afternoon, but once that front passes your neck of the woods you should expect the cooldown to begin. Winds will shift out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and will help to drag in that cooler air. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s by the end of the day with rainfall totals of 1/10″ to 1/4″.

As for the holiday and peak fall foliage weekend, Saturday will remain breezy and chilly with highs in the 50s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. A new cold front will arrive for Sunday with cloudier skies and a slight chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will manage the mid 50s to wrap up the weekend.