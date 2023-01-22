The snow is overspreading the region as we speak and continues to fall at a moderate rate through daybreak. Poor visibility and heavy snowfall rates continue for southern zones during the morning commute so take it slow! Overnight lows are dipping into the upper 20’s, and through Monday’s forecast the snow tapers off in northern zones while southern zones continue with the flake through the early afternoon. Totals range from 2-4″ in northern zones, closing in on 8 inches or more in southern zones.