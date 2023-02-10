A widespread band of rain and snow showers this evening will transition into mainly elevation-based snow showers/light snow activity throughout the overnight hours. In the valley areas not much in the way of snowfall accumulation is expected (dusting to 1″). Working up in elevation (above 1000′) perhaps an inch or two of snow could stack up by morning–with the best possibility of greater than 3 inches isolated to northern parts of Franklin/Clinton counties in NY and higher mountain peaks of the Northern Greens in VT (e.g. Jay Peak). It is not out of the question to see some mountain areas pick up 3 or more inches (great if you’re looking for some fresh powder on the slopes this weekend!)…

In the valley regions, temperatures tonight should stay in the mid-20’s under mostly cloudy skies. Any risk for a snow shower should diminish by 1-3AM–lingering a bit longer for the higher elevations (through 5-6AM). Areas in the ADK’s and SLV will likely see colder temperatures for Saturday morning (mid-teens)…

By sunrise, most of us will start out with some broken cloud cover which should burn off as high pressure builds in from the north. By noontime skies should be mostly sunny with a 10 to 15 mph northwest wind starting to drop off a bit–likely between 5-10 mph for much of the afternoon…

Beyond Saturday, temperatures look to moderate back into the upper-30’s/low-40’s across the region by Sunday afternoon. With the exception of a weak system for Monday overnight into Tuesday AM, little to no precipitation chances exist at least until midweek as our flow pattern stays largely zonal. By the mid-to-late week period, temperatures could briefly spike in the low-to-mid 50’s across the region ahead of what will be our next larger storm system to keep an eye on: a potential rainmaker for Thursday night into Friday. That being said, this is almost one week away and perhaps we should just enjoy a bit of quiet weather in the North Country after what was a pretty active pattern for a bit…

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer