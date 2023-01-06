Another relatively mild night in store with a decreasing risk of precipitation for the entire region as we move towards the morning hours. That’s not before we dodge a few more scattered rain/snow showers through this evening. Any accumulations associated with this disturbance should be minor…largely less than 2″ (mostly at higher elevations)…

A cold front will move across the region from the northwest starting in the mid-morning hours–largely clearing the region by late afternoon. In areas where this boundary clears earlier in the day, expect high temperatures about 8-10 degrees cooler (St. Lawrence Valley & Western ADK’s) vs. regions where the front lags our period of peak afternoon heating (S. Vermont and NH). Overall this is a “dry” frontal passage marked merely by a wind shift–however, regions to the east (N.E. Kingdom) could see some snow flakes flying around as upsloping associated with somewhat stronger NW flow rings out any remnant moisture from our milder airmass on-the-exit…

In the wake of the cold front expect one of our “colder” nights of recent Saturday night–low’s in the upper teens across the Champlain Valley–colder spots likely around 10 degrees.

Nothing but sun in store for us regionwide on Sunday as high pressure moves directly overhead. This chilly shot of air (& sunshine, unfortunately) will be brief, however, as somewhat milder air returns for Monday and Tuesday. Low’s rebound overnight back into the mid-20’s for Sunday night as we start the workweek out with largely quiet weather. This quieter trend looks to continue right through mid-week at least with another shot of colder air in-store for us on Wednesday (looking to be the coldest since around Christmas).

Have a great weekend!