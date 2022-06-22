It’s been a relatively quiet Wednesday, but as we head overnight the shower chances are returning, bubbling up through the North Country, and falling at time heavy overnight.

The shower chances are continuing through Thursday before coming to an end Thursday night. Rainfall totals in isolated spots in the North Country could reach upwards of two inches, most through the Champlain Valley and NEK can anticipate 0.5″ to 1 inch!

Drying up Friday, with only a few leftover spot shower chances. Heading into the 80’s even nearing 90 in some spots for the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley