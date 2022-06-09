Other than a few spots showers, we’re drying out and slowly clearing up this Friday morning, with the afternoon breaking out into sunshine, although another round of pop up shower can’t be ruled out especially for the North Country. Afternoon highs return to seasonable in low to mid 70’s.

Heading into the weekend forecast expect partly sunny skies with a few spot shower bubbling up for the afternoon Saturday. High temperatures climb into the mid

A low pressure system brings in more of a widespread chance for light showers by late Sunday morning, with afternoon highs climbing to the mid 70’s.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley