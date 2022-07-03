High pressure will remain in firm control of the forecast this evening through the overnight. That means mostly clear skies, light north-northwest winds, and dry weather are likely. It will be the perfect evening of weather for the “July 3rd Spectacular” down at the Burlington waterfront. Temperatures will reside in the 70s by show time with a slight dip by the ride home. However, if you will be out a bit later you should expect some sweater weather with temperatures in the 50s/60s.

Your Independence Day Monday will offer up high pressure slipping away to the east-southeast. We will remain dry for any cookouts, parades, or even fireworks shows for the evening. However, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely rather than the full sunshine we received today. Overall, it will be a nice holiday forecast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday will be the next wet day as a warm front to our southwest begins to lift to the northeast. That boundary will aid in pushing scattered showers our way by Tuesday afternoon. Nevertheless, we will make it unscathed and without showers for the rest of our holiday weekend. Enjoy and be safe!