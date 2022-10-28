High pressure to our west will continue to filter into the North Country and Upper Valley throughout the day. It will result in a return to sunshine, dry weather, and near seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

This morning, temperatures are averaging 20-30+ degrees colder now than 24 hours ago. It goes without saying that our clearing skies and lighter winds from the overnight have led us into a frigid Friday morning forecast; bundle up and grab the shades!

Our afternoon will offer up continued sunshine, dry weather, and highs in the lower to middle 50s. It will be a near seasonable day of weather as we typically average 54 degrees this time of year. Northwest winds will clock in at 5-15 mph.

As for the weekend, it looks spook-tacular! Loads of sunshine are on the way for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure goes absolutely no where for the weekend. Temperatures will land in the upper 50s to low 60s both days.

A sneak peek at Halloween shows increasing clouds, mild temperatures, and a few isolated showers by the late afternoon/evening. As of right now, it does not look wet enough to spoil any trick-or-treat plans.