Sunday brings a lot of clouds and cooler temperatures in northern zones, still in the 80’s with some morning sunshine in southern zones as a cold front drapes it’s self overhead. Hit or miss spot showers are possible Sunday… with another round likely for Labor day especially in southern zones. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and were drying up as we move into Tuesday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley