Tonight: A few leftover spot showers otherwise skies become partly to mostly clear and a few areas of patchy fog develop by morning.

Wednesday: It’s a sunny start to the day, and through the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds as a northwest wind brings in some extra clouds and a few spot sprinkles in the higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a hit or miss shower, some may feature a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures are a touch cooler in the mid 70’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 70’s and lower 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley