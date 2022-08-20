It has been a beautiful summer day of weather with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. There has also been an uptick in humidity over the last 24 hours. That will continue into Sunday and will likely help to fuel a few spotty thunderstorms. As for this evening, any shower activity in northern NY will continue to dissipate as temperatures dip into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will offer up highs in the upper 80s to low 90s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies from central VT and points south. However, portions of the North Country will likely contend with isolated thunderstorms. The action will begin around lunchtime and will likely linger through Monday.

Early next week, a slow moving and decaying low pressure system will begin to unravel across the Northeast. It will result in continued unsettled weather through at least Tuesday. Highs will become seasonable to slightly below average due to the extra cloud cover and shower chances. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/2″ through Monday night.