It’s the first official weekend of Summer and boy is Mother Nature delivering a summer forecast!

Saturday expect a bit of patchy fog to start the day especially in the river valleys, otherwise we’re partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs climbing to the mid to upper 80’s! The only exception to a perfect forecast is a few mountain showers, so if you plan to do a bit of hiking, pack the rain jacket just in case.

Sunday is another stunning sunny day! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but dewpoints are creeping into the instant sweat category!

Stay hydrated, stay cool and don’t forget to look before you lock! There have already been 5 heat related deaths in vehicles this year!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley