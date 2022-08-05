A heat advisory is in place for both Saturday and Sunday! Stay cool, stay hydrated as temperatures soar into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and dewpoints are sauna-like in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
by: Haley Bouley
Posted:
Updated:
A heat advisory is in place for both Saturday and Sunday! Stay cool, stay hydrated as temperatures soar into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and dewpoints are sauna-like in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now