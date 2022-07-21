Friday brings sunshine, blues skies and temperatures still climbing into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Dewpoints return to the comfortable category in the low to mid 50’s
Have a great evening!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
Posted:
Updated:
Friday brings sunshine, blues skies and temperatures still climbing into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Dewpoints return to the comfortable category in the low to mid 50’s
Have a great evening!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now