An area of high pressure is currently over-head and has brought us a beautiful and comfortable Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the lower 80’s and dew points staying in the dry upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Savor the rest of your Wednesday while you still can! As this is not going to be the trend for the rest of the week. Storms and scorching heat are on the way for Thursday’s forecast.

Moving into Thursday the heat will start to pick up quickly with most of the area waking up to temperatures in the lower 70’s, and quickly touching the lower 90’s by afternoon. Dewpoints in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s will make for a very sticky day. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect from 12 PM – 7PM for parts of the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont.

Along with this heat, some scattered showers and storms associated with a cold front will be moving into the area in the afternoon through early evening hours. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, with hail and strong winds being less of a threat. Storms are expected to initiate around 2 PM on Thursday (though do stay on the look out for some pop up showers in the morning/early afternoon), and they should be clearing out by around 10 PM.

Luckily things will cool off for Friday with temperatures in the lower 80’s, though our dewpoints will be staying sticky. That front moving through on Thursday is expected to stall out a bit in the North East, leaving some lingering shower chances for Friday’s forecast.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Teagan Reeves