Another Thursday, another round of strong to severe storms… Here is what you need to know!

Timing: We might find a few pop up showers over the North Country, but the bigger action rumbles in by early afternoon. Stay weather aware between lunch time and dinner time!

What to Expect: Some storms may bring strong, potentially damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

Stay weather aware tomorrow! Have a way to get a warning if it’s issued for you region!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley