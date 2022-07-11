It’s been such a quiet stretch of weather… it was only a matter of time before the forecast got busy again!

We’re staying quiet through the first half of the evening, after midnight showers begin to enter the Seaway Valley. We’ll also find dewpoints slowly increasing into the sticky category by early tomorrow morning.

It’s a soggy start to Tuesday with a pre frontal wave of energy bringing showers, even a few rumbles of thunder rolling through the region as many folks hit the road for the morning commute.

Once that clears, we have the chance to find a few breaks of sunshine the will help the atmosphere destabilize bringing extra fuel for the storms that roll in with the cold front Tuesday Afternoon.

Strong winds are my biggest concerns with these cell, they’ll be isolated and discrete in nature. Accompany those winds, heavy rain, small hail and a lot of lightning. Stay weather aware and have a way to get a severe thunderstorm warning if it’s issued for your location.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley