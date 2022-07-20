It has been WARM! Today Burlington reached 93 degrees and dewpoints are in the “instant sweat” category in the lower 70’s! Yuck!

And tomorrow is going to be just as warm and muggy, but just missing the 90 degree mark thanks to the storms rolling through!

Speaking of storms… we’re expecting two rounds of strong to severe storms to roll through the region between late morning and early evening Thursday. Both batches bringing the chance for gusty damaging winds, small hail, very heavy rain and frequent lightning. If you have any loose patio furniture or light outdoor lawn ornaments bring them inside before you head to work tomorrow as they could end up blown around in the wind!

Round 1

Round 2

Although humidity levels dip back into the comfortable 50’s Friday, were still finding air temperatures reaching the upper 80’s to lower 90’s

Finally breaking the heat as we move into the new work week!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley