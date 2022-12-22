Things are going down hill quickly tonight with snow overspreading the region. We’re finding light snow, that will eventually flip to plain rain through out the night and into early Friday morning.

The biggest impact is overnight and through early Friday morning will be the winds. Out of the Southeast, a widespread sustained wind of 20-35 mph with gusts of 50 MPH or more. Folk who live in the Champlain Valley and along the western slope are in for much higher wind gusts thanks to the down slopping effect off of the spine of the Green Mountains. Areas below highlight in brown will find gusts nearing 70 MPH just before sunrise.

Travel tomorrow morning, especially for high profile vehicles, will be tough with the wind rocking vehicles around.

The winds settle back to 30-40 mph through the afternoon as temperatures come crashing down with the passing cold front Friday afternoon. All of the rain flips to snow and road conditions slick up, leading to hazardous travel as temperatures drop 20 degrees in a matter of a few hours.

There is also concern for our rivers rising to minor flood stage, with melting snow and 1-2″ of rain falling Friday. If you live along rivers like the Mad River, the AuSable River or Otter Creek be on guard for flooding late Friday and early Saturday!

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley