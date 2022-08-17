A summer-time Nor’easter is beginning to back its way into New England this morning and it will be slow to exit late tomorrow afternoon. During that time, conditions will remain pretty wet, cloudy, and cool. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Patchy fog is also a bit of an issue so be sure to slow down and drive safe.

The afternoon will be marked with scattered showers/downpours/t-storms. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s from the Champlain Valley and points west. From the NEK and points east, temperatures will likely only land in the middle to upper 60s because of the thicker clouds and steadier rainfall.

Thursday, much cooler air rushes into New England as that area of low pressure begins to exit to the east-northeast. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. That cooler air will be accompanied by cloudy skies and isolated showers. Rain will end overnight with totals of 0.25″ to 1.5″ with the highest amounts residing across the NEK and NH.