Hope everyone is having a nice weekend!

As our Friday system is now well off the coast, we make way for another slightly stronger system (for parts of the region) Sunday overnight into Monday AM. An active pattern will dominate the next 7 days as Tuesday brings the risk of some snow showers/isolated squalls associated with a cold front and then Wednesday overnight into Thursday we monitor a, yet-again, large winter storm…

First, tonight: temperatures should be fairly “mild” (by January standards) once again as clouds stay socked in the valley areas. An increasing south wind 5-10 mph will also act to support temperatures generally in the low to mid-20’s…

Sunday will bring a mostly dry day for 80% of the region whereas parts of the ADK’s may get in on some light snow showers by around 5pm. It looks as though the widespread light snow will hold off until between 7pm and 10pm for areas east of Lake Champlain. Highs tomorrow generally in the mid-30’s with, potentially, a few breaks in otherwise mostly cloudy skies…

By Sunday evening, we all see flakes flying with a persistent light snow through the overnight hours for northern NY and VT. East-central and Southern VT will likely see the biggest yields from this system as some more moderate to heavy bands of snow set up there (closer to the strengthening coastal low). For the Champlain Valley this will be more of a “nuisance” for your morning commute (2″-4″ by AM), whereas in areas south of Rutland and most of Windsor, Orange and Caledonia counties it could be more of a headache (potentially 3″-6″ already on the ground Monday AM)…

Good news is, as soon as this system rolls in, it rolls out! Again, a very progressive pattern continues in the northeast. It looks likely that the Champlain Valley will be left with only a few renegade snow showers by lunchtime on Monday. Upslope snows will likely continue into the early evening hours. Total snowfall north of 1-89 in VT and throughout most of the ADK’s generally on the order of 2″-5″. A very wet snow! In fact, some models have suggested enough warm air sneaking up the CPV to turn those gloppy wet snow flakes into rain! (Still siding with temperatures being marginally cold enough to support snow, however). Parts of S. VT will be the jackpot with some regions exceeding a foot!

As Monday afternoon quiets down, we then shift our focus to a cold front sneaking up on the St. Lawrence Valley early to mid-morning on Tuesday. This has the potential to spawn a band of snow showers along it–possibly some isolated snow squalls. Something to vigilant of if motoring around the north country in the morning hours of Tuesday. Visibility could temporarily be reduced to less than 1/4 mile. Timing will be fine-tuned in future updates…

Beyond Tuesday, we continue to monitor a winter storm for Wednesday overnight into Thursday. This could be snow, sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain for some time. Too early to really pinpoint anything. A more westward track does suggest at least some milder air sneaking in for a short time (at the very least, aloft). We’ll keep our eyes on it!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer